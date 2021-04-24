PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

ESTATE OF MARY M.

MAHER,, DECEDENT

Court File No. 24-PR-21-518

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 24, 2021, at 8:30 am via Zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 S. Broadway Ave., Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, February 28, 1989, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Patrick Maher, whose address is 549 500th Street, Northwood, IA 50459 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. See remote hearing with instructions.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Dated: April 3, 2021

/s/ Steven R. Schwab

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Allan L. Halvorsen

Goldman, Sturtz & Halvorsen, Chtd.

137 North Broadway

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Attorney License No: 219733

Telephone: 507-373-1409

Email: ahalvorsen@gshlawofc.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 14 and 21, 2021

24-PR-21-518