A.L. boys tennis opens season with 6-1 road loss to Fairmont

The Albert Lea boys’ tennis team opened its season Thursday night with a meet on the road against Fairmont.

It was a tough way to kick the year off as the Tigers came away with one win out of the seven matchups, falling 6-1.

The lone win for the Tigers came in the No. 2 doubles match, where the senior duo of Dylan Carlson and Jamison Trutwin came away with a straight-set win 7-5, 6-3.

Albert Lea’s No. 1 singles player, junior Shine Thu was close to picking up a win, forcing his opponent into a deciding third set. After dropping the opening set 6-0, Thu battled back to win the second set 6-4. It was a close call in the third set, but the final ended up swinging in favor of Fairmont 10-8.

In other singles action, senior Caleb Hanson fell 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 2 spot, junior Adam Semple lost 6-3, 6-1 in the No. 3 spot, and junior Alex Olson lost 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 4 match.

The team of junior Jack Doppelhammer and senior William Taylor came up short in the No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-3, and sophomore Cannon Kermes and junior Gurang Dual lost in the No. 3 doubles match 6-1, 6-2.

The Tigers move to 0-1 as a team this season. They will be back on the courts April 10 when they travel to Mankato West to take on the Scarlets as well as the Winhawks of Winona.

Their first home meet is scheduled for April 17 when they will host the Raiders of Northfield and the Spartans of Rochester Mayo.