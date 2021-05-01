Administrator’s Corner: Check out student art in new virtual art show

Administrator’s Corner by Nick Sofio

Earlier this week I came across a very proud first-grade student with a sticker that encouraged people who saw the sticker to ask about their artwork. There were many students throughout Lakeview Elementary School wearing these very same stickers that day. Their excitement was off the charts because that sticker also declared that some of their artwork is currently being showcased within the Albert Lea Area Schools District Art Show.

Art instruction needed to be flexible and adaptable this year as a result of the pandemic, yet our art teachers have done a phenomenal job of providing opportunities for our students to continue to show their creative side. Over the course of the school year, our students completed artwork, both virtually and in-person, that covered a wide variety of mediums. Our annual art show is an opportunity to showcase the incredible artistic talents of our kindergarten through 12th-grade students from each school within the district.

In order to continue with the tradition of the art show this year, the district art show has gone virtual. Art teachers from each building have meticulously selected and photographed student art to showcase in a virtual setting. Although this isn’t quite the same as previous years where the Albert Lea community could see these art pieces on display, the virtual art show is a fantastic way to allow friends and family from outside our community to view the creative and beautiful artwork no matter where they may live.

The Albert Lea Area Schools District Art Show is now live for everyone to view and experience. I would highly encourage you to visit the home page of our district website, www.alschools.org, to view the incredible works of art by our Albert Lea students.

Nick Sofio is principal of Lakeview Elementary School.