Albert Lea girls’ golf falls to Northfield at Green Lea

The Albert Lea girls’ golf team hosted Northfield Thursday afternoon at Green Lea Golf Course for its second home meet of the season.

While the weather conditions were much more favorable than their previous home meet, the Tigers had a tough time holding off the Raiders, coming up short in the end 370-392.

Alyssa Jensen led the way in scoring for Albert Lea, finishing the 18-hole round with a score of 87. Whitney Mullenbach was close behind with a score of 89. The duo reversed their standings from the previous meet when Mullenbach was on top while Jensen finished runner-up.

Rounding out the scoring for the Tigers was Addison Herr with 107 and Jessica Vogt with 109. Herr improved her score by 26 strokes from the first meet.

Also golfing for the Tigers, but missing out on the team score, were Ashlyn Breven and Kaitlyn Klocke. Berven shot a 110, six strokes better than the first tournament, and Klocke, making her varsity debut, finished the round with a 120.

“We kind of showed our youth today,” said head coach Shawn Riebe. “We had some hiccups with the mental side of golf, and some lessons in the importance of the short game today. This was a great learning day for us as this meet did not count in the points for the season.

“Being a young team, we will show improvement quickly. This team is driven to work hard and put in the hours. I really enjoy coaching this group of girls. It will be fun to watch them grow.”

After having a meet postponed earlier this week, the Tigers are now 1-1 this season. They will be back on the course Monday when they travel to Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester where they will take on the Rochester Century Panthers and the Mankato East Cougars.

Their meet that was scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled to take place May 11 at Wedgewood Cove.