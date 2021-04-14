APR 2021 BOARD MINUTES
PUBLIC NOTICE
ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS
Albert Lea, Minnesota
REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Summary of School Board Minutes
The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN.
School Board members present: Dave Klatt, Kim Nelson, Neal Skaar, Jill Marin, Dennis Dieser, Angie Hoffman, and Bruce Olson.
1. Motion to approve agenda. Motion carried 7-0.
2. Superintendent Funk provided a recommendation for May 2021 graduation ceremonies.
3. Superintendent Funk provided a legislative update.
4. Superintendent Funk presented a 2021-22 budget update.
Adjourned at 5:52 p.m.
Jill Marin, Clerk
The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.
Albert Lea Tribune:
Apr. 14, 2021
