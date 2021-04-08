Beatrice “Tootie” Lee, 92, of Albert Lea passed away on Wednesday, April 7 at the Good Samaritan in Albert Lea.

Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery of Albert Lea. Bonnerup Funeral Service of Albert Lea is assisting the family.

Beatrice was born June 14, 1928 to Severt and Clara (Iverson) Olson in Albert Lea. She grew up and attended school all in Albert Lea.

On October 10, 1948 she married Charles Lee and together they had three children.

Beatrice worked early in her life at Wilson’s Meat Packing and spent many years waitressing at the Holiday Inn and other restaurants. She was active her entire life at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Albert Lea and spent many years volunteering her time to others.

Tootie was a kind and gentle person to everyone she met. Her generosity will be greatly remembered by many.

She is survived by her son, Mike (Cyndi) Lee; granddaughters, Melissa (Aaron) Lund and Heather Lee; and other relatives and friends.

Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; daughters, Linda Kay and Linda Sue; two sisters, Sylvia Tailor and Ruth Haried; and three brothers, Orvile Olson, Sanford Olson and Thelmer Olson.

Donations are preferred to Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Albert Lea.