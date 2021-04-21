Birth announcement
Aksel Bernard Vokoun
Christian and Tracy Vokoun of Alden announce the birth of a baby, Aksel Bernard Vokoun, on April 6, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin.
Aksel weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces.
He is the grandson of Ben and Tammy Dolsen of Emmons, Julie and Chad Hammer of Albert Lea and Fred and Cali Vokoun of Geneva.
