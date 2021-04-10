April 9, 2021

  • 45°

Civic Music scholarship auditions affected by pandemic

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 9, 2021

Albert Lea Civic Music announced this week it has canceled the 2021 Music Camp Scholarship auditions and postponed the 2021 Piano and Organ Scholarship auditions.

A final decision on whether to hold the auditions this year will be made by July 1.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials