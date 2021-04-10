Civic Music scholarship auditions affected by pandemic
Albert Lea Civic Music announced this week it has canceled the 2021 Music Camp Scholarship auditions and postponed the 2021 Piano and Organ Scholarship auditions.
A final decision on whether to hold the auditions this year will be made by July 1.
