Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports
Police received a report at 8:10 p.m. Monday that a male tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at 906 W. Front St.
Door pried open
A door was reported pried open and several items taken at 12:28 p.m. Monday at 600 W. Ninth St. in Albert Lea.
Skidloader taken
A skidloader was reported taken at 12:49 p.m. Monday at 29290 835th Ave. in Hollandale.
1 arrested on warrants
Deputies arrested Sarah Elizabeth Cox, 45, on local warrants at 4:11 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.
Unemployment fraud reported
Police received a report at 10:10 a.m. Monday that a person had used someone else’s Social Security number to file an unemployment claim.
License plate stolen
A license plate was reported stolen at 2:52 p.m. Monday at 811 Frank Ave.
Hit-and-run crashes reported
Police received a report at 3:19 p.m. Monday of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Blake Avenue and East Main Street.
Police received a report at 5:48 p.m. Monday of a hit-and-run crash that had occurred while parked in the parking lot at 2708 Bridge Ave.
Package reported taken
Police received a report at 4:21 p.m. Monday that a package was reported taken from the mailroom at 800 S. Fourth Ave.
Windshield broken
A windshield was reported punched out of a vehicle at 10:36 p.m. Monday at 422 E. Seventh St.
