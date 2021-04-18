COVID-19 update: Almost 12K with at least one vaccine dose in Freeborn County

Freeborn County is approaching 12,000 people with at least one COVID-19 vaccination, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

As of Friday, 11,896 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 8,606 had received the completed series.

Statewide, 2.27 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, and 1.6 million have received the completed series.

The state on Sunday reported 1,847 new cases, increasing the cumulative cases to 556,381. Of the total cases, 530,121 no longer need to be in isolation and 671 are hospitalized, including 165 in intensive care.

Eleven new deaths were reported, ranging in age from early 50s to late 90s. The state has now had 7,020 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Freeborn County reported 13 new cases Sunday and 12 on Saturday and has now had a cumulative 3,281 total cases.

Information about the new cases or how many cases remain active has not yet been released.

The following is an update on other area counties: