COVID-19 update: Statewide cases on the rise; more than 10,000 receive at least one vaccine dose in county
Minnesota reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of January on Friday with 2,553 new cases, according to health officials.
The new cases increase the state’s cumulative case total to 524,203. Of that number, about 501,000 no longer need to be isolated, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. As of Thursday, 439 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 112 in intensive care.
The state reported four new deaths ranging in age from late 60s to late 80s, two of whom lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The state has now had 6,864 cumulative COVID-19 deaths.
In Freeborn County, 15 new cases and one new hospitalization were reported. The county has now had 3,112 cumulative cases, and 93 are considered active.
The new cases included two people between 0 and 4, one person between 5 and 9, one person between 10 and 14, one person between 15 and 19, four people in their 20s, two people in their 30s, two people in their 50s and one person in their 60s. The age was unknown for one case.
As of Wednesday, 10,207 people in Freeborn County had received at least one vaccine dose and 6,192 had received the completed series.
The following is an update on other area counties:
- Faribault County: one new lab-confirmed case; 1,385 total cases; 4,327 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 2,934 had received the completed series.
- Mower County: 13 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case; 4,393 total cases; 14,380 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 8,083 had received the completed series.
- Steele County: 10 new lab-confirmed cases, one new probable case; 3,368 total cases; 10,765 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6,023 had received the completed series.
- Waseca County: five new lab-confirmed cases; 2,219 total cases; 5,445 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,395 had received the completed series.
