Dawn L. Dace, 62, of Albert Lea passed away peacefully with family by her side on April 1, 2021.

A walk-through visitation will be 5:30pm – 7:30pm on April 16, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Service. Funeral will be held at 10:00am, April 17, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, with visitation one hour prior.

Dawn was born on May 14, 1958 to DeWain and Elaine (Nagel) Nelson in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

She grew up and graduated with the class of 1976 from Albert Lea High School. Dawn went on to pursue a nursing degree and spent over 15 years at the St. Mary’s Hospital of Mayo Clinic in Rochester. She transitioned into home health care for a short time and spent her later years running her business, “Caring Canine Services”. Dawn loved all animals, especially dogs! She loved pet sitting, walking dogs and was active with the local humane society. She was also an active volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America for many years.

Dawn was a loving person who cared for those around her. Her sacrificial spirit helped many people during times at the hospital and her tender heart for nature and animals was very present. Dawn enjoyed quilting, teaching Sunday School, being a scout leader for the youth and camping many of the state parks throughout her life with family. She found solace in nature and volunteered at the Quarry Hill Nature Center in Rochester. Dawn put her heart into everything she did for family and friends and her generous spirit will be greatly missed by many.

She is survived by her son, Nate (Naomi) Hacker of Bismarck, ND; grandchildren, Easton, Ashlyn, and Adelyn Hacker; former-spouse, Rich Hacker, mother, Elaine Nelson of Albert Lea; siblings, Dave (Cheryl) Nelson, DeAnn Sletten, and Dana (Natalie) Nelson with many dear friends and other relatives.

Dawn was preceded in death by her grandparents; father, DeWain; brother, Douglas Nelson; brother-in-law, Kevin Sletten and former-spouse, Duane Dace.

In lieu of flowers, her wish is for memorials to be gifted to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 16 and Zion Lutheran Church of Albert Lea, MN.