OHIO CITY, Ohio -A Celebration of Life for Debbie Christenson Delgado will be held at the American Legion Post 56, 142 N Broadway Ave, Albert Lea, MN on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 2-4 PM. Please come and share a memory.

Debra Delgado, 65, Ohio City, Ohio, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Ohio City, Ohio from cancer.