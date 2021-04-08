Duane W. Schmidt

Duane Wesley Schmidt, 70, of Albert Lea, died unexpectedly Monday, April 5, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert Lea.

Duane was born January 28, 1951 in Albert Lea to Herman and Gladys (Fogerty) Schmidt. He married the love of his life, Christine Abben, on May 15, 1976 at First Lutheran Church. Together they completed their family by adding three beautiful children: Michael, Sarah, and Jeremy.

Duane worked the majority of his life as an owner operator and business owner. He dedicated his life to his family and friends.

Duane enjoyed driving fast cars and spent many years racing dirt track with his boys. Annual fishing trips and vacations with family were always something he looked forward to. Spending time in his boat or on the ice fishing brought him great joy. One of his favorite past times was giving his grandkids golf cart rides.

Duane touched a lot of peoples’ lives and had too many friends to count. He could joke around and talk with anyone. He was always the first to lend a helping hand when needed and was known as the neighborhood caretaker. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren.

Surviving Duane is his wife, Christine Schmidt; his children: Michael (Nikki) Schmidt and their children: Kayla, Haylee, and Abby; Sarah (Brad) Sistek and their children: Jackson, Alivia, and Aubrey; and Jeremy (Regina) Schmidt and their child: sdoon to be Baby Girl Schmidt; and his sister, Debbie Schmidt

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Gladys; and his siblings: Diane and Donnie Schmidt.

A time to visit and celebrate Duane’s life will be held from 10:00am-1:00pm Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Service. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.