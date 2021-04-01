April 1, 2021

Freeborn County Driver Vehicle Services Office closed due to COVID-19 exposure

By Staff Reports

Published 10:08 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

The Freeborn County Driver and Vehicle Services Office has closed due to a COVID-19 exposure, according to Freeborn County Administrator Tom Jensen on Thursday.

For the safety and well-being of staff as well as the citizens, the office will be closed through 8 a.m. April 12, according to a press release. Drop box and online services will continue.

Updates or changes to this closure will be posted on the Freeborn County website at www.co.freeborn.mn.us, according to the release.

