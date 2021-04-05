Garage broken into and other reports
A garage was reported broken into at 8:24 p.m. Friday at 1020 St. John Ave. Two lawnmowers, a snowblower and a tub of tools were taken.
1 arrested for DWI
Police arrested Deandre Marcell Hubbard, 32, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 11:21 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Front Street and South Newton Avenue.
Garbage illegally dumped
Illegal garbage dumping was reported at 11:57 a.m. Friday at 312 W. Front St.
1 arrested for possession
Police arrested Sandy Cruzita Torres, 28, for fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 1:39 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Main Street and Happy Trails Lane.
Check reported stolen from mailbox
Police received a report at 10:52 a.m. Saturday of a check that was believed to be stolen from a mailbox on East William Street in Albert Lea. There was a suspect.
Windshield damaged
A windshield was reported damaged at 3:38 p.m. Saturday at 822 Minnie Maddern St.
1 cited for underage consumption
Police cited Kaden Samuel Hanson, 20, for minor consumption, open bottle violation and littering after a traffic stop at 4:04 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of West Front Street and Madison Avenue.
1 arrested for domestic assault, warrants
Police arrested Sean Martin Cicero, 40, on local and out of county warrants and felony domestic assault at 10:19 p.m. Saturday at 914 Bridge Ave.
Car broken into
A car was reported broken into at 8:44 a.m. Sunday at 2301 E. Main St. Items were missing.
Shoplifters reported
Police received a report of a shoplifter at 8:46 a.m. Sunday at 201 W. Main St.
Police received a report of a person who had reportedly stolen a liter of Coke and a fountain drink at 11:45 a.m. Sunday at 2222 E. Main St.
Shed reported on fire
A shed was reported on fire at 1:22 p.m. Sunday at 619 W. Clark St.
Bike stolen
Police received a report of a motorized bike that was stolen at 11:24 a.m. Sunday at 700 S. U.S. Highway 69.
