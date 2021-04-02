Gas drive-off and other reports

Police received a report at 8:33 a.m. Thursday of a gas drive-off that had taken place Monday at 1210 E. Main St.

Mailbox damaged

Police received a report at 11:53 a.m. Thursday of a vehicle that had reportedly damaged a mailbox and post at 1845 Greenwood Drive. Car parts were sitting nearby.

Fraudulent use of Social Security number reported

Police received a report at 2:21 p.m. Thursday that someone had reportedly fraudulently used a person’s Social Security number for filing taxes.

Items missing from storage unit

Items were reported missing from a storage unit at 2:59 p.m. Thursday at 401 Pilot St.