Letter: It’s about saving lives

As I eluded to in a previous letter to the editor, I cannot believe that anyone such as Lisa Hanson cannot realize promoting the spread of a deadly disease has anything to do with her constitutional rights. When the whole world is suffering from COVID-19, why would she promote this sickness that has taken lives all around the world, as well as in our state and country. Governors nationwide are doing their best to save lives, as is Gov. Walz of the state we live in and doctors nationwide. Ms. Hanson admits to an occasional law breaker by exceeding speed limits by her own admission in print. This time she admits breaking a state law on several times! Only this time she was caught. We know that speed causes death, so does appendicitis, but we do not ignore it, so life must not mean much to her as she engages in them only on occasion! You cannot remove yourself as you become a fugitive from the law that our officers are expected to uphold. Get your vaccine shots, close up as others have to save lives, put on your mask and wait for the OK. We can win by working toward a common goal. Then we will someday hopefully get back to normal as everyone wants. This is not about you. It is everyone’s fight!

Jim Jirele

Albert Lea