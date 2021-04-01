Lorraine D. (Rugroden) Nelson

Lorraine Donna (Rugroden) Nelson, 93, of New Richland passed away March 30, 2021 at the New Richland Care Center.

A private family graveside service will be held at the St. Peters Cemetery of New Richland. Bonnerup Funeral Service of New Richland is assisting the family. www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com.

Lorraine was born in her family home near New Richland on June 21, 1927 to Oscar and Clara (Knudson) Rugroden. She was the youngest of 6 children.

She attended country school through grade 8 and graduated from New Richland High School in 1945.

After high school, she worked at Gutenberg’s Café in New Richland where she met a very handsome Marine. Gene Lee Nelson became her husband on March 20, 1949.

They raised 4 children, Gail, Donna, Reid, and Mary Kay, and farmed near New Richland. In 1977 they moved “to town.”

She worked as a receptionist for Dr. George Olds until his retirement in 1986. In 1987 she started working in the fabric department of the new Walmart in Waseca. She loved her work, the many new friends she made, and discovered a passion for Mountain Dew during her 20+ years there.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Gail (Allen) Batt, Donna (Duane) Swenson, Reid Nelson, and Mary Kay (Douglas) Bushlack; grandchildren Brian (Laura) Batt, Martha (Isaac) Kofstad, Jodi (Mike) Johnson, Trever Swenson, Jessica (Adam) Hollerich), and Eli (Shana) Bushlack; great-grandchildren Bailey, Joey, Hadley, Everly, and Crosby Batt, William (Faby) Swenson, Grace and Katheryn Kofstad, Oscar and Henrik Johnson, Spencer Swenson, Isabel Hollerich, and Freya Bushlack; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gene, parents Oscar and Clara Rugroden; mother-in-law and father-in-law Jennie and Earl Nelson; siblings Milford (Ruth) Rugroden, Ingeborg Rugroden, Viola (Esgar) Nolte, Alice (Howard) Gulbrandson, George (LaVonne) Rugroden; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Irene (Harvey) Crumb, Howard (Jeanette) Nelson, Dorothy (Huxford) Nelson, Marie (Art) Bluhm, Anita (Harold) Skelton, and grandson Jake Bushlack.

Memorials are preferred to St Croix Hospice, New Richland Care Center, or the Congregational Church of New Richland.