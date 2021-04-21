April 21, 2021

Man arrested for identity theft and other reports

By Submitted

Published 9:44 am Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Police arrested Roberto Maldonado, 42, for identity theft and providing false information at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday at 2410 Y.H. Hanson Ave. after receiving a report that someone’s identity had reportedly been stolen in Texas.

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Steven Paul Aaron Woyen, 46, on a warrant out of Ohio at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday at 120 N. Third Ave. 

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday at 2400 Consul St. The incident reportedly happened between 11 and 11:30 a.m. 

 

Package reported taken

Police received a report at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday of a package that was reported taken at 826 S. Fourth Ave. 

