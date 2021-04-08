Michael Thomas Warner, 63, of Clarks Grove, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. Online condolences may be left at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Michael was born July 8, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois to Vincent and Marilyn Warner. The first of four boys. Michael graduated from high school in 1975.

In 1987, Michael moved to Clarks Grove, MN and married Carol Lipowski. He had two boys, Benjamin and Vincent. Michael worked as a laborer for Hillcrest Homes and K&K fabrication for 25 years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons, Gage and Trenton, and his nephew Tylan. In his free time, Michael fixed up muscle cars for years and loved to go out fishing. Michael loved to serve and help others.

He will be missed by all who knew him.