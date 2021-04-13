Possible identity theft reported and other reports
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment using someone else’s identity at 7:09 a.m. Monday.
Deputies received a report at 8:36 a.m. Monday that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment under another person’s name.
Police received a report of possible identity theft at 10:32 a.m. Monday of an Albert Lea resident.
Police received a report of possible unemployment identity theft at 4:14 p.m. Monday in Albert Lea.
Trailers broken into
A trailer was reported broken into at 9:16 a.m. Monday at 601 N. Central Ave. in Geneva. Tools were missing.
A trailer was reported broken into at 4:18 p.m. Monday at 74341 315th St., Ellendale. Several things were taken.
2 arrested on warrants
Deputies arrested Erin Tiffany Carlsen on local warrants at 10:44 p.m. Monday near the intersection fo U.S. Highway 65 and First Street Northwest in Glenville.
Stephanie Nicole Okland reportedly turned herself in on a local warrant at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.
Lock cut on storage container
A lock was reported cut on a storage container at 10:03 a.m. Monday at 1500 Betha Larson Lane.
1 arrested for possession, driving after suspension
Police arrested Sabrina Elizabeth Stotlar, 30, for driving after suspension and fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 4:58 p.m. Monday at 2102 E. Main St.
