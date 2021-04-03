PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF ALBERT LEA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Heritage Preservation Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 5:30 pm or as soon thereafter via ZOOM (a virtual meeting platform), to consider the following application:

1. Certificate of Appropriateness for 238 Broadway Ave S for window replacement.

Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above request should submit written comments Attn: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or by emailing mboeck@ci.albertlea.mn.us. Verbal comments can be submitted by calling (507) 377-4349. All comments received before Friday, April 9, 2021 at 4pm will be read aloud in part of the public hearing.

Megan Boeck

City Planner

Albert Lea Tribune:

Apr. 3, 2021

PUBLIC HEARING 4.13.21