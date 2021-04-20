Scoreboard April 20
TV Best Bets
Today
Men’s soccer: Udinese vs. Cagliari, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Men’s soccer: Monterrey vs. Guadalajara, 9 p.m., Fox Sports 1
MLB: Twins at Athletics, 2:30 p.m., Bally Sports North
MLB: Braves at Yankees, 5:35 p.m., ESPN
NBA: Timberwolves at Kings, 9 p.m., Bally Sports North Plus
NCAA softball: Louisville at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN
NHL: Predators at Blackhawks, 6 p.m., NBC Sports Network
NHL: Sharks at Golden Knights, 8:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
NHL: Wild at Coyotes, 8 p.m., Bally Sports North
Women’s soccer: Manchester City vs. Chelsea, noon, NBC Sports Network
THURSDAY
European Tour Golf: Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, 8 a.m., Golf
LPGA: Hugel Air Premia LA Open, 5:30 p.m., Golf
Men’s soccer: Leicester City vs. West Bromwich Albion, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network
NBA: 76ers at Bucks, 6 p.m., TNT
NBA: Lakers at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NCAA baseball: LSU at Mississippi, 7 p.m., ESPN
NCAA volleyball: NCAA semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
NCAA volleyball: NCAA semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN
NCAA women’s lacrosse: Boston College at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ESPN
PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, 2:30 p.m., Golf
FRIDAY
European Tour Golf: Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, 8 a.m., Golf
LPGA: Hugel Air Premia LA Open, 5:30 p.m., Golf
Men’s soccer: Arsenal vs. Everton, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network
Men’s soccer: Sporting KC vs. Orlando City SC, 6:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Men’s soccer: Tijuana vs. Necaxa, 9 p.m., Fox Sports 1
MLB: Pirates at Twins, 7 p.m., Bally Sports North
NBA: Celtics at Nets, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA: Nuggets at Warriors, 9 p.m., ESPN
NCAA baseball: Minnesota at Indiana, 4 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus
NCAA baseball: Texas at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA softball: Minnesota at Iowa, 5 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus
NCAA softball: Northwestern at Michigan, 5 p.m., ESPNU
NHL: Wild at Kings, 9 p.m., Bally Sports North Plus
PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, 2:30 p.m., Golf
Prep schedule
THURSDAY
Baseball: Rochester John Marshall at Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.
GMLOK at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.
Medford at NRHEG, 5 p.m.
Maple River at United South Central, 5 p.m.
Softball: Albert Lea at Rochester John Marshall, 5 p.m.
NRHEG at Medford, 4:30 p.m.
GMLOK at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.
United South Central at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.
Boys and girls golf: Alden-Conger at Madelia, 4:15 p.m.
Northwood-Kensett at home, 4:15 p.m.
Girls golf: Northfield at Albert Lea, Green Lea Golf Course, 2 p.m.
NRHEG at United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boys and girls track and field: NRHEG at United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boys track and field: Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at North Iowa, 5 p.m.
Girls track and field: Northwood-Kensett at Nashua-Plainfield, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Mills at Roland Story, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Faribault at Albert Lea, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Schaeffer Academy, 4:30 p.m.
NRHEG at Waseca, 5:30 p.m.
United South Central at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Schaeffer Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Waseca at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.
Boys and girls golf: Lake Mills at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 4:15 p.m.
Boys’ golf: Kingsland at Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.
Northwood-Kensett at Osage, 4:15 p.m.
Girls golf: NRHEG at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 1 p.m.
Boys track and field: Lake Mills at North Butler, 4:30 p.m.
Girls track and field: Lake Mills at Belmond-Klemme, 4:30 p.m.
Monday’s results
BASEBALL
United South Central at Hayfield, postponed to Apr. 27
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at NRHEG, postponed to May 21
Softball
Hayfield at United South Central, postponed to Apr. 27
Boys golf
Albert Lea at Byron, canceled
United South Central at
Blooming Prairie, canceled
Glenville-Emmons at Houston, postponed to Apr. 27
Northwood-Kensett at Osage, postponed to Friday
Lake Mills at home, postponed to Apr. 27
Girls golf
Albert Lea at home, postponed
United South Central at Blooming Prairie, canceled
Glenville-Emmons at Houston, postponed to Apr. 27
Northwood-Kensett at Osage, canceled
Lake Mills at home, canceled
Saturday’s results
Softball
Norwood Young America 15, Albert Lea 9
Albert Lea batting: Phoebe Holts 3-4 (HR, 3B, 2B); Madison Fleek 2-4; Aliyah Studier 2-4
Albert Lea 8, St. Clair 7
Albert Lea batting: Marissa Leeman 3-3 (3B, 2B); Mallory Luhring 2-3
Boys tennis
Northfield 6, Albert Lea 1
Singles
1. Ryan Will (NF) def. Shine Thu, 6-1, 6-0
2. Caleb Hanson (AL) def. Oden Hoffs, 7-5, 1-6, 13-11
3. Pascal Cogan (NF) def. Adam Semple, 6-0, 6-0
4. Anthony Amys-Roe (NF) def. Alex Olson, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Grant Bouvin/Felix Hanifl (NF) def. Jack Doppelhammer/Dylan Carlson, 6-2, 7-6
2. Jackson Hessian/Joe Grant (NF) def. William Taylor/William Isaacson, 6-1, 6-0
3. Errol Lenzen/Oewn Wheeler (NF) def. Will Doppelhammer/Cannon Kermes, 6-4, 6-2
Rochester Mayo 7, Albert Lea 0
Singles
1. Ojas Bhagra (RM) def. Shine Thu, 6-1, 6-0
2. Tej Bhagra (RM) def. Caleb Hanson, 6-0, 6-0
3. Ashu Machida (RM) def. Adam Semple, 6-0, 6-1
4. Caleb Kennel (RM) def. Alex Olson, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Josh Aney/Ben Erickson (RM) def. Jack Doppelhammer/Dylan Carlson, 6-0, 6-0
2. Caleb Neisen/Ian Kisiel (RM) def. William Isaacson/William Taylor, 6-1, 6-0
3. Daniel Muenier/Ajay Misra (RM) def. Will Doppelhammer/Cannon Kermes, 6-0, 6-0
Friday’s results
Baseball
Maple River 12, NRHEG 11
NR 030 440 0 — 11
MP 301 341 X — 12
NRHEG pitching: Alex Dobberstein 4.1 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Clay Stenzel 3 R, 5 BB; Daxter Lee 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SO
NRHEG batting: Andrew Phillips 1-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB; Daxter Lee 1-4, 2 R, 1 RBI; Nick Staloch 1-2, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB; Kordell Schlaak 2-5, 1 R, 1 RBI; Clay Stenzel 1-3; Alex Dobberstein 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB; Jack Olson 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB; Walker Thompson 0-1; Ben Schoenrock 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB; Riley Schultz 0-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Ullrich Woolard 2 R
Softball
NRHEG 9, Maple River 0
NR 310 122 X — 9
MR 000 000 0 — 0
NRHEG pitching: Sophie Stork 6 SO, 4 BB, 3 H, 0 ER
NRHEG batting: Brenlee Knudson 2-2, 1 RBI; Sidney Schultz 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI; Sophie Stork 2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Hallie Schultz 2-3, 1 R; Ava Kyllo 1-2, 2 R, 1 SB; Faith Neilsen 1-3; Grace Tufte 1-4 (2B), 1 RBI; Cloie Arndt 1 R
Girls track and field
Lake mills and Northwood-Kensett at Viking Relays (8 teams)
1. St. Ansgar 189
2. West Fork 127
3. Northwood-Kensett 91
4. Lake Mills 84
5. North Butler 74
6. Newman Catholic 71
7. Riceville 58
8. Rockford 17
First places
100-meter hurdles: Ella Stene (LM), 17.50
4X200-meter relay: Josie Helgeson, Ella Stene, Haley Droessler, Taylor Ingledue (LM), 1:56.68
Second places
100-meter hurdles: Lindsey Moore (NK), 17.73
400-meter hurdles: Bella Effandt (NK), 1:13.00
4×100-meter relay: Josie Helgeson, Ella Stene, Haley Drossler, Taylor Ingledue (LM), 54.62
4×400-meter relay: Demaris Peterson, Bella Effandt, Ruthie Conlin, Carly Hengesteg (NK), 4:32.71
Shuttle hurdle relay: Bella Effandt, Morgan Wallin, Kayla Senne, Lindsey Moore (NK), 1:14.76
Spring medley relay: Ruthie Conlin, Kayla Senne, Bella Effandt, Demaris Peterson (NK), 2:03.08
High school league seeks relief from masks in outdoor sports
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State High School League board asked state health officials Thursday to allow spring sports athletes to... read more