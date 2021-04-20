Scoreboard April 20

TV Best Bets

Today

Men’s soccer: Udinese vs. Cagliari, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

Men’s soccer: Aston Villa vs. Manchester City, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Men’s soccer: Monterrey vs. Guadalajara, 9 p.m., Fox Sports 1

MLB: Twins at Athletics, 2:30 p.m., Bally Sports North

MLB: Braves at Yankees, 5:35 p.m., ESPN

NBA: Timberwolves at Kings, 9 p.m., Bally Sports North Plus

NCAA softball: Louisville at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN

NHL: Predators at Blackhawks, 6 p.m., NBC Sports Network

NHL: Sharks at Golden Knights, 8:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network

NHL: Wild at Coyotes, 8 p.m., Bally Sports North

Women’s soccer: Manchester City vs. Chelsea, noon, NBC Sports Network

THURSDAY

European Tour Golf: Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, 8 a.m., Golf

LPGA: Hugel Air Premia LA Open, 5:30 p.m., Golf

Men’s soccer: Leicester City vs. West Bromwich Albion, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network

NBA: 76ers at Bucks, 6 p.m., TNT

NBA: Lakers at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT

NCAA baseball: LSU at Mississippi, 7 p.m., ESPN

NCAA volleyball: NCAA semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN

NCAA volleyball: NCAA semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN

NCAA women’s lacrosse: Boston College at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ESPN

PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, 2:30 p.m., Golf

FRIDAY

European Tour Golf: Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, 8 a.m., Golf

LPGA: Hugel Air Premia LA Open, 5:30 p.m., Golf

Men’s soccer: Arsenal vs. Everton, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Network

Men’s soccer: Sporting KC vs. Orlando City SC, 6:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Men’s soccer: Tijuana vs. Necaxa, 9 p.m., Fox Sports 1

MLB: Pirates at Twins, 7 p.m., Bally Sports North

NBA: Celtics at Nets, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA: Nuggets at Warriors, 9 p.m., ESPN

NCAA baseball: Minnesota at Indiana, 4 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus

NCAA baseball: Texas at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA softball: Minnesota at Iowa, 5 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus

NCAA softball: Northwestern at Michigan, 5 p.m., ESPNU

NHL: Wild at Kings, 9 p.m., Bally Sports North Plus

PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, 2:30 p.m., Golf

Prep schedule

THURSDAY

Baseball: Rochester John Marshall at Albert Lea, 6:30 p.m.

GMLOK at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.

Medford at NRHEG, 5 p.m.

Maple River at United South Central, 5 p.m.

Softball: Albert Lea at Rochester John Marshall, 5 p.m.

NRHEG at Medford, 4:30 p.m.

GMLOK at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.

United South Central at Maple River, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and girls golf: Alden-Conger at Madelia, 4:15 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at home, 4:15 p.m.

Girls golf: Northfield at Albert Lea, Green Lea Golf Course, 2 p.m.

NRHEG at United South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and girls track and field: NRHEG at United South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at North Iowa, 5 p.m.

Girls track and field: Northwood-Kensett at Nashua-Plainfield, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Mills at Roland Story, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Faribault at Albert Lea, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Schaeffer Academy, 4:30 p.m.

NRHEG at Waseca, 5:30 p.m.

United South Central at Hayfield, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at Schaeffer Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Waseca at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.

Boys and girls golf: Lake Mills at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 4:15 p.m.

Boys’ golf: Kingsland at Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.

Northwood-Kensett at Osage, 4:15 p.m.

Girls golf: NRHEG at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 1 p.m.

Boys track and field: Lake Mills at North Butler, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Lake Mills at Belmond-Klemme, 4:30 p.m.

Monday’s results

BASEBALL

United South Central at Hayfield, postponed to Apr. 27

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at NRHEG, postponed to May 21

Softball

Hayfield at United South Central, postponed to Apr. 27

Boys golf

Albert Lea at Byron, canceled

United South Central at

Blooming Prairie, canceled

Glenville-Emmons at Houston, postponed to Apr. 27

Northwood-Kensett at Osage, postponed to Friday

Lake Mills at home, postponed to Apr. 27

Girls golf

Albert Lea at home, postponed

United South Central at Blooming Prairie, canceled

Glenville-Emmons at Houston, postponed to Apr. 27

Northwood-Kensett at Osage, canceled

Lake Mills at home, canceled

Saturday’s results

Softball

Norwood Young America 15, Albert Lea 9

Albert Lea batting: Phoebe Holts 3-4 (HR, 3B, 2B); Madison Fleek 2-4; Aliyah Studier 2-4

Albert Lea 8, St. Clair 7

Albert Lea batting: Marissa Leeman 3-3 (3B, 2B); Mallory Luhring 2-3

Boys tennis

Northfield 6, Albert Lea 1

Singles

1. Ryan Will (NF) def. Shine Thu, 6-1, 6-0

2. Caleb Hanson (AL) def. Oden Hoffs, 7-5, 1-6, 13-11

3. Pascal Cogan (NF) def. Adam Semple, 6-0, 6-0

4. Anthony Amys-Roe (NF) def. Alex Olson, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Grant Bouvin/Felix Hanifl (NF) def. Jack Doppelhammer/Dylan Carlson, 6-2, 7-6

2. Jackson Hessian/Joe Grant (NF) def. William Taylor/William Isaacson, 6-1, 6-0

3. Errol Lenzen/Oewn Wheeler (NF) def. Will Doppelhammer/Cannon Kermes, 6-4, 6-2

Rochester Mayo 7, Albert Lea 0

Singles

1. Ojas Bhagra (RM) def. Shine Thu, 6-1, 6-0

2. Tej Bhagra (RM) def. Caleb Hanson, 6-0, 6-0

3. Ashu Machida (RM) def. Adam Semple, 6-0, 6-1

4. Caleb Kennel (RM) def. Alex Olson, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Josh Aney/Ben Erickson (RM) def. Jack Doppelhammer/Dylan Carlson, 6-0, 6-0

2. Caleb Neisen/Ian Kisiel (RM) def. William Isaacson/William Taylor, 6-1, 6-0

3. Daniel Muenier/Ajay Misra (RM) def. Will Doppelhammer/Cannon Kermes, 6-0, 6-0

Friday’s results

Baseball

Maple River 12, NRHEG 11

NR 030 440 0 — 11

MP 301 341 X — 12

NRHEG pitching: Alex Dobberstein 4.1 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Clay Stenzel 3 R, 5 BB; Daxter Lee 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SO

NRHEG batting: Andrew Phillips 1-4, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB; Daxter Lee 1-4, 2 R, 1 RBI; Nick Staloch 1-2, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB; Kordell Schlaak 2-5, 1 R, 1 RBI; Clay Stenzel 1-3; Alex Dobberstein 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB; Jack Olson 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB; Walker Thompson 0-1; Ben Schoenrock 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB; Riley Schultz 0-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB; Ullrich Woolard 2 R

Softball

NRHEG 9, Maple River 0

NR 310 122 X — 9

MR 000 000 0 — 0

NRHEG pitching: Sophie Stork 6 SO, 4 BB, 3 H, 0 ER

NRHEG batting: Brenlee Knudson 2-2, 1 RBI; Sidney Schultz 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI; Sophie Stork 2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Hallie Schultz 2-3, 1 R; Ava Kyllo 1-2, 2 R, 1 SB; Faith Neilsen 1-3; Grace Tufte 1-4 (2B), 1 RBI; Cloie Arndt 1 R

Girls track and field

Lake mills and Northwood-Kensett at Viking Relays (8 teams)

1. St. Ansgar 189

2. West Fork 127

3. Northwood-Kensett 91

4. Lake Mills 84

5. North Butler 74

6. Newman Catholic 71

7. Riceville 58

8. Rockford 17

First places

100-meter hurdles: Ella Stene (LM), 17.50

4X200-meter relay: Josie Helgeson, Ella Stene, Haley Droessler, Taylor Ingledue (LM), 1:56.68

Second places

100-meter hurdles: Lindsey Moore (NK), 17.73

400-meter hurdles: Bella Effandt (NK), 1:13.00

4×100-meter relay: Josie Helgeson, Ella Stene, Haley Drossler, Taylor Ingledue (LM), 54.62

4×400-meter relay: Demaris Peterson, Bella Effandt, Ruthie Conlin, Carly Hengesteg (NK), 4:32.71

Shuttle hurdle relay: Bella Effandt, Morgan Wallin, Kayla Senne, Lindsey Moore (NK), 1:14.76

Spring medley relay: Ruthie Conlin, Kayla Senne, Bella Effandt, Demaris Peterson (NK), 2:03.08