Scoreboard: April 21
Tuesday’s results
Softball
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 14, Lyle-Pacelli 4
ACGE 122 09 — 14
LYPA 201 10 — 4
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons pitching: Kaetlin Bendickson 5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 5 SO
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons batting: Kylie Korman 2 R, 2 H, 2 RBI, 1 SB; Gracie Dahlman 1 R, 1 H, 1 SB; Mallory Ignaszewski 2 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Grace Erickson 1 R, 1 H, 1 SB; Abbie Theusch 2 R, 1 H, 2 RBI; Hailey Schmidt 2 R, 4 H (2 3B), 2 RBI, 2 SB; Lacy Peterson 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Liz Wasmoen 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 SB
Boys track and field
Albert Lea at Mankato East
- Mankato East 100.5
- Mankato West 100.5
- Rochester John Marshall 47
- Albert Lea 23
First places
3200-meter run: Gavin Hanke, 10:41.67
Third places
Shot put: Logan Strom, 35-10
Fourth places
400-meter run: Aaron Bauers, 56.90
Discus: Aiden Weems, 89-10
Girls track and field
Albert Lea at Mankato West
- Mankato West 82
- Mankato East 79
- Rochester John Marshall 21
- Albert Lea 3
Third places
100-meter hurdles: Michaela Attig, 19.84
Fourth places
Shot put: Allyson Butt, 26-10.25
Boys tennis
Red Wing 7, Albert Lea 0
Singles
- Nathan Farr (RW) def. Caleb Hanson, 6-3, 6-3
- Aidan Hull (RW) def. Adam Semple, 6-1, 6-2
- Josh Kolby (RW) def. Jack Doppelhammer, 6-1, 6-3
- Jackson Leise (RW) def. Alex Olson, 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
- Jacob Angell/Jackson Hull (RW) def. William Taylor/William Isaacson, 6-0, 6-0
- Graham Achen/Jacob Werner (RW) def. Dylan Carlson/Will Doppelhammer, 6-0, 6-0
- Zach Burton/Mason Overman (RW) def. Jacob Louma/Gurang Dual, 6-1, 6-3
Tigers dropped by Panthers
