Scoreboard April 7
TONIGHT
Men’s soccer: Club Leon vs. Toronto FC, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1
MLB: Twins at Tigers, noon, Bally Sports North
NBA: Timberwolves at Pacers, 6 p.m., Bally Sports North Plus
NBA: Pelicans at Nets, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA: Jazz at Suns, 9 p.m., ESPN
NHL: Oilers at Senators, 4 p.m., NBC Sports Network
NHL: Canadiens at Maple Leafs, 6:30 p.m., NBC Sports Network
NHL: Avalanche at Wild, 8 p.m., Bally Sports North
THURSDAY
Men’s soccer: Real Esteli vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Men’s soccer: Club Atlético Pantoja vs. CF Monterrey, 9 p.m., Fox Sports 1
MLB: Mariners at Twins, 3 p.m., Bally Sports North
NBA: Lakers at Heat, 6:30 p.m., TNT
NBA: Suns at Clippers, 9 p.m., TNT
NCAA men’s hockey: Massachusetts vs. Minnesota Duluth, 8 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA women’s soccer: Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 4 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus
PGA: The Masters, 2 p.m., ESPN
FRIDAY
NBA: Timberwolves at Celtics, 6:30 p.m., Bally Sports North Plus
NCAA baseball: Dallas Baptist at Missouri State, noon, ESPNU
NCAA baseball: Minnesota at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
NCAA baseball: West Virginia at Baylor, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA softball: Minnesota at Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA softball: Duke at Florida State, 5 p.m., ESPN
NHL: Wild at Blues, 7 p.m., Bally Sports North
PGA: The Masters, 2 p.m., ESPN
Prep schedule
THURSDAY
Baseball: Austin at Albert Lea, 6:15 p.m.
Softball: Albert Lea at Austin, 5 p.m.
Boys and girls golf: Madelia at Alden-Conger, 4:30 p.m.
Northwood-Kensett at home, 4:15 p.m.
Boys and girls track and field: NRHEG at home, 4:30 p.m.
United South Central at Medford, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Baseball: Southland at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.
NRHEG at Loyola Catholic, 5 p.m.
Softball: Southland at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.
Boys and girls golf: Lanesboro at Glenville-Emmons, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Mills at Eagle Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Boys track and field: Northwood-Kensett at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 5 p.m.
Girls track and field: Northwood-Kensett and Lake Mills at Hampton Dumont, 4:30 p.m.
Monday’s results
Girls golf
Lake Mills at West Fork
1. Lake Mills 288
2. Central Springs 240
3. West Fork 245
Medalist — Makenna Hanson (LM) 49
Runner-up — Jadyn Hengesteg (LM) 55
