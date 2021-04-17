Southwest Middle School Standout Student
Name: Kuol Dual
Parent: Bok Ayak
From: Austin
Elementary: Lakeview
Favorite teacher of all time: Mr. Nechanicky because he would always make class fun and exciting
Favorite book/author: “The Maze Runner” by James Dashner
Past activities: I was a part of E3, where kids could partake in S.T.E.M. activities.
Accomplishments: Winner of the 2018 SCSC Writing Contest
Advice: Make time in your day to finish homework and assignments.
Comments from teachers:
Robin Hundley (Math): “Kuol is a mathematician rock star. He is a respectful young man with a great work ethic.”
Mary Bissen: “Kuol is a very polite, kind, hard-working and attentive student. He is a leader in the classroom, both academically and behaviorally. Kuol gives his full effort in everything he does. He’s truly a stand-out student!”
This Week in History: Teacher wins national award for space education
Local April 13, 2011: Albert Lea Police Officer David Doppelhammer was selected as a 2011 DWI Enforcer All-Star by the... read more