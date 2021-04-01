Tabs stolen off license plate and other reports

Tabs were reported stolen from a license plate on a vehicle at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday at 1417 E. Hawthorne St.

3 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Krystal Kaye Montgomery, 37, on a local warrant in a traffic stop at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of South Independence Avenue and Main Street in Clarks Grove.

Police arrested Dylan James Kroupa, 28, for driving after suspension and failure to appear or pay fines after a traffic stop at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of S.E. Broadway and Margaretha Avenue.

Police arrested James Lee Willis, 54, on a Faribault County warrant at 12:25 a.m. Thursday at 2610 Hi Tech Ave.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 9:06 a.m. Thursday at 2611 Bridge Ave. The drive-off had reportedly happened on Tuesday.

Grill taken

A grill was reported taken at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday at 213 S. First Ave.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday at 2215 E. Main St.

Scam reported

Police received a report at 7:12 p.m. of a person who had lost $600 in a scam in Albert Lea.

1 arrested for assault

Police arrested Amanda Jean Haroldson, 31, for fifth-degree assault and fourth-degree assault at 11:01 p.m. after a reported assault of a doctor at 404 Fountain St.