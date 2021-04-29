Update: The Interchange owner arrested in Clear Lake, posts bail

Update: The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro owner Lisa Hanson posted bail at about 5 p.m. and was released, according to the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Original story:

Clear Lake police have arrested the owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro, Albert Lea Public Safety Director J.D. Carlson said Thursday afternoon.

Carlson said the warrants for Lisa Hanson were expanded to surrounding states this week, and the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office approved extradition back to Minnesota.

The warrants were in place since March 10 after Hanson reportedly did not attend a hearing tied to allegations that she violated state executive orders when she opened her restaurant in December and January for in-person dining.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office in a news release Thursday afternoon said the Sheriff’s Office and Albert Lea Police Department had been doing surveillance of an Airbnb in Clear Lake. After Hanson was seen leaving the Airbnb by surveillance, she was then arrested by the Clear Lake Police Department and transported to the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Hanson said in a phone interview earlier this week that the warrant was unlawful and claimed she did not attend the hearing because she did not receive an official summons for the hearing.

She said she decided to remove herself from her home so that “injustice could not be performed against me,” and take her away from working on her cases.

She faces nine misdemeanor criminal charges tied to violating the state executive orders, along with state civil counts.

Look for more information as it becomes available.