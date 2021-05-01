Tigers’ Roar date is approaching at high school in Albert Lea

Tigers’ Roar will be back at Albert Lea High School May 7 and 8.

On both nights, the event will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

This year’s theme is “Qua”ROAR”antine.

Tickets are available by presale only and are available at www.alschools.org/tickets.

They can be purchased for $5 each and purchased in pods of three.