Tigers’ Roar date is approaching at high school in Albert Lea
Tigers’ Roar will be back at Albert Lea High School May 7 and 8.
On both nights, the event will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
This year’s theme is “Qua”ROAR”antine.
Tickets are available by presale only and are available at www.alschools.org/tickets.
They can be purchased for $5 each and purchased in pods of three.
You Might Like
Southwest Middle School Standout Student
Name: Lizzy O’Brien Age: 12 Parents: Linda O’Brien and Amy Fogelquist Where are you from: Yukon, Oklahoma Favorite teacher: Probaby... read more