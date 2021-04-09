Tribune announces All-Area boys’ basketball team

First team

Dashawn Linnen

Lake Mills, senior, forward

Linnen led the area in scoring by more than 100 points with 478. Linnen also tallied 110 rebounds, 48 assists and 34 steals while being a driving force in the Bulldog’s successful season.

Lake Mills went 25-1 this season, setting a school record for wins and going unbeaten in the regular season for the first time in school history.

“Dashawn finished his career as the most accomplished player in school history,” said head coach Kyle Menke. “He is the program’s second all-time leading scorer (1,399 points), a three-time All-Conference selection, Conference Player of the Year as a junior, and a two-time state tournament qualifier.”

Linnen will leave a big spot in the lineup to be replaced as the Bulldogs look to continue their recent success.

Caleb Bacon

Lake Mills, senior, forward

Bacon finished third in the area in total points, scoring 324 throughout the season. He then led the area in rebounds, assists and steals.

Bacon totaled 262 rebounds, nearly 100 more than the runner-up, 112 assists and 80 steals.

“Caleb’s versatility was a huge reason for our success throughout the season,” Menke said. “He is an outstanding rebounder and passer. I have never coached a player who competed with more energy and intensity than Caleb.”

Alongside Linnen, Bacon will leave a big hole in the lineup that will be tough to replace.

Daxter Lee

NRHEG, freshman, guard

Lee burst onto the scene as a freshman for the Panthers in the 2020-21 season. Lee was fourth in the area in scoring with 265 points and third in points per game with 14.7.

Lee also added 112 rebounds, 48 assists and 34 steals on the season, which saw NRHEG finish with a 5-13 record overall and a 4-9 record in the conference.

According to NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg, Lee led the team in scoring, rebounding, three-pointers made, three-point percentage and was also tasked with guarding the other team’s No. 1 or No. 2 scorer.

Lee is sure to be a big part of the Panther’s success in the future.

Riley Staloch

United South Central, senior, forward

Despite having the number of games cut down due to COVID this season, Staloch still managed to finish in the top five in multiple statistical categories, including a runner up finish in points per game at 18.0.

Staloch also added 112 rebounds and shot 34% from three-point range.

“Riley was a tremendous player for us for three years,” said head coach Taylor Ovrebo. “One of the most consistent players I have been around and one of the best three-point shooters in school history, shooting 39% from 3 in his career.”

Pal Wal

Albert Lea, sophomore, guard

Wal was a bright spot in the Tigers lineup this season coming off a 2019 season in which most of the varsity lineup graduated.

Wal averaged 12 points per game, seven rebounds per game and four assists per game. He recorded four double-doubles throughout the season and was one assist away from recording a triple-double in a game.

Second team

Wyatt Helming

Lake Mills, junior, forward

Ashton Springer

Alden-Conger, senior, guard

Caden Roberts

Northwood-Kensett, senior, guard

Bhan Kuey

Albert Lea, senior, forward

Porter Peterson

NRHEG, junior, guard

Honorable mention

Jacob Skinness

Albert Lea, sophomore, forward

Derek Miller

Alden-Conger, senior, forward

Aidan Cummings

Alden-Conger, senior, guard

Colin Oeltjenbruns

Glenville-Emmons, senior, forward

Kyler Quimby

Glenville-Emmons, senior, guard

Bennett Berger

Lake Mills, junior, guard

Kael Julseth

Northwood-Kensett, senior, guard

Colten Quade

United South Central, senior, guard