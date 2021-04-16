April 16, 2021

Unemployment fraud and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:06 am Friday, April 16, 2021

Police received a report at 3:42 p.m. Thursday that someone had fraudulently filed unemployment under another person’s name in Albert Lea. 

 

Check fraud reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:56 a.m. Thursday of check fraud in Albert Lea. 

 

1 arrested after traffic stop

Deputies arrested Rex Emery Garr, 58, for third-degree driving while intoxicated warrant refusal after a traffic stop at 3:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 690th Avenue and 140th Street in Albert Lea

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Delfino Gustav Ambriz-Becerra, 34, on a local warrant at Home Depot at 6:52 p.m. Thursday. 

Kassidy Jo Poole, 22, turned herself in on a local warrant at 8:34 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

