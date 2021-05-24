PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.24-PR-21-677

In re the Estate of: Douglas McClees Johnson, Decedent.

Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition For Descent

of Property

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objection to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on June 29, at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom (see attached Notice of Remote Hearing)

Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed demand for Notice (Minn. Stat. 5243-204). Notice also shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:

Mailing copy of this Notice and Order at least l4 days prior to the hearing date.

Delivering copy of this Notice and Order to personally at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

Dated: May 3, 2021

District Court Judge, Probate Division

Court Administrator

Rebecca S. Mittag

By: Deputy Court Administrator

HARTMAN LAW OFFICE

Beau A. Hartman (0395408)

137 S. Broadway Avenue, Suite 2

Albert Lea, MN 56007

507.200.0301

beau@beauhartmanlaw.com

Attorney for Petitioner

Albert Lea Tribune: May 29 and Jun. 5, 2021

24-PR-21-677