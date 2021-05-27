PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF ALBERT LEA

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: Registered Owner: Melinda Cangas-Fernandez , 5742 Cabot Dr, St. Paul, MN 55112; and other interested parties:

A 2007 Chrysler 300 and its contents;

MN License # EJB132, VIN # 2C3KA53GX7H649102 and;

Reported Owner: Torrance Deshante Elion, Last known address (LKA): 2323 18 Ave NW #5, Rochester, MN 55901; and other interested parties:

A 2007 Chrysler 300 and its contents;

MN License # EJB132, VIN # 2C3KA53GX7H649102;

Have been declared unclaimed and abandoned property by the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota. Pursuant to Albert Lea City Code Section 2.149, be advised a Resolution has been adopted declaring this property to be abandoned property. The motor vehicles and the contents of the vehicle shall be sold in an open and public environment following three publication notices in a legal newspaper. The sale shall be made in the manner directed by Council in its Resolution declaring the property abandoned.

All proceeds from such sale shall be paid to the general fund of the City and expenses thereof paid therefrom. Any former owner, if claim is made within eight months from the date of publication of the notice and upon application and satisfactory proof of ownership, may be paid the amount of cash or negotiables for the property sold, less a pro rata share of the expenses of storage, publication of notice and sale expenses, but without interest.

Inquiries regarding the property should be directed to the Albert Lea City Clerk, Daphney Maras, 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007; 507-377-4335; dmaras@ci.albertlea.mn.us

THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA

/s/ Daphney Maras

City Clerk

Dated: May 19, 2021