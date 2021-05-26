Albert Lea High School given Jostens 2021 National Yearbook Program of Excellence Award

Jostens on Monday announced Albert Lea’s yearbook program has achieved the Jostens 2021 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the Bronze Level.

The National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st century skills such as communication, collaboration and information and communication technologies (ICT) literacy, according to a news release.

The Tiger award-winning yearbook program is led by Shelby Hanson and Grace Nelson under the direction of Angie Zoller Barker, Tiger yearbook adviser.

“This was a historic year,” said Zoller Barker. “The yearbook covers every sport and activity in the school, which meant that they had to adapt to the COVID-19 changes that impacted every sport and activity in the school. The student journalists on the Tiger worked hard to capture it all. This is an amazing staff and their effort and attitude earned national recognition.”

Jostens’ National Yearbook Program of Excellence Awards are presented twice a year, in spring and in fall based on the yearbook’s arrival date at the school. The award was presented to the Albert Lea High School yearbook program for achieving defined criteria in between one and three of the following categories: creating an inclusive yearbook, generating school engagement and successfully managing the yearbook creation process.

“Jostens is proud to recognize those individuals who have created an exceptional yearbook for their school and community,” said Tammy Whitaker, Jostens vice president and chief operating officer of the yearbook division. “These schools did an exceptional job on multiple levels, despite the challenges presented by this school year. Yearbooks are a critical part of capturing and telling a school’s story, and Jostens is dedicated to supporting yearbook staff members as they do their important work.”

Founded in 1897, Jostens has produced school yearbooks for over 60 years.

Yearbooks can be purchased at Albert Lea High School in the office from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Supplies are limited.