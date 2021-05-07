Albert Lea youth compete at NYWA tourney
Albert Lea’s Trent Ignaszewski won the 97-pound fifth-/sixth-grade division at the NYWA Minnesota State Tournament. Other place winners include Mason Attig, third in 160-pound seventh-/eighth-grade division; Devin Groess, fourth in 75-pound fifth-/sixth-grade division; George Gerdes, sixth in 45-pound pre-k-/kindergarten-division; and Brody Iganszewski, seventh in 120-pound seventh-/eighth-grade division.
