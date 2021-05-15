April 2021 marriage applications

Marriage licenses were issued by the Freeborn County Recorder’s Office to the following people in April 2021:

Cornelius Everett Rietveld and Ruth Ann Marie Severtson, both of 421 Third Ave. NW, Glenville

Shawn Allen Freeman and Stephani Anne Marie Adams, both of 2210 Milo Ave., Albert Lea

Jacinda Irene Jones and Abraham Richard Gardner, both of 505 N. State St., Bricelyn

Evelyn Karina Cipriano Alvarez, of 907 First Ave. NW, Austin, and Daniel Salvador Duran, of 2403 Milo Ave., Albert Lea

Donald Allen Praska and Patricia Oriana Larson, both of 82979 State Highway 251, Hollandale

Isaac Dean Johnson and Markie Jean Sorenson, both of 616 Cherry Ave., Albert Lea

Zachary Richard Hoverson and Samantha Jo Harty, both of 16410 850th Ave., Glenville

Jose Alexis Quintero Santana and Destiny Joy Fremont, both of 502 Wayside Ave., Albert Lea

Del Raymond Schroader and Cindy Christina Rettke, both of 18521 750th Ave., Albert Lea

Alex Jon Scott and Elisha Kay Knudtson, both of 701 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea

Kody Robert Needham and Amy Lynn LeClair, both of 210 E. Hawthorne St., Albert Lea

Holly Anne Thompson and Ashton Johl Wangen, both of 1607 W. Richway Drive

Win Kaing and Eh Taw Paw, both of 108 N. Ninth Ave., Albert Lea

Travis Allan Moffitt and Courtney Lynn Kotzenmacher, both of 1434 Circle Drive

Joseph Michael Dupont and Hannah Marie Rank, both of 106 S. Harrison St., Lake Mills