Ask a Trooper: What are rules for carrying wide loads?
Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson
Question: Do I need an oversize or wide load permit to haul a boat lift that is over 9 feet wide to my cabin?
Answer: You would need to obtain a permit because the width is over 8 feet 6 inches. Hauling oversized items without a permit or escorts (if required) can be dangerous and is illegal. Troopers and private escort companies are required to be trained and certified.
An oversize and/or overweight permit is required when:
• An overall loaded width exceeds 8 feet 6 inches.
• An overall loaded height exceeds 13 feet 6 inches.
• An overall loaded length exceeds 75 feet on combination vehicles.
• An overall loaded length exceeds 45 feet on single vehicles.
• When the overall GVW exceeds 80,000 pounds.
A permit is not needed when:
• Hauling utility poles (over-length only)
• Driving or towing farm equipment at speeds less than 30 mph. No interstate travel is allowed.
• Through a governor’s order or for disaster relief
Generally, escort vehicles are required when overall widths exceed 14 feet 6 inches or under the following conditions:
• On multi-lane, divided roadways: One rear-certified escort is required for loads exceeding 110 feet and up to 150 feet long. Front- and rear-certified escorts are required on loads exceeding 150 feet and up to 180 feet long.
• On any non-divided roadways: One rear-certified escort is required for loads exceeding 110 feet and up to 125 feet long. Front- and rear-certified escorts are required on loads exceeding 125 feet and up to 150 feet long.
For additional information go to: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/cvo/oversize/index.html
You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.
If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.
Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.
Letter: There’s a cure to stress of many Republicans
Many Republicans in Minnesota have had difficulty coping with the fact that Donald Trump lost the election. This has created... read more