PUBLIC NOTICE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

City of Albert Lea

Albert Lea, Minnesota

BLAZING STAR APARTMENT BUILDING RESPONSE ACTION

PLAN IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT

City Project Number: 2065

The City of Albert Lea will accept sealed bids for public opening at the office of the City Clerk, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, until 3:00 PM, May 25, 2021, for furnishing all labor, material, and equipment to install the following estimated quantities:

1 Lump Sum SWPPP Implementation Management

1 Lump Sum Site Removals

32,250 Tons Excavate/Load/Haul/Dispose of Contaminated Soils

31,000 CY Import/Place/Compact Clean Fill for MPCA Required Clean Buffer

2,000 CY Line Stormwater Pond

30 Days Contaminated Groundwater Management

500 CY Import and Placement of Topsoil

1 Lump Sum Placement of Drain Tile in Parking Lots

1 Lump Sum Placement of Geotextile Beneath Pavements

1 Lump Sum Site Stabilization

BIDS CLOSE 3:00 PM, May 25, 2021

Plans, specifications, and proposals are available for electronic download at QuestCDN.com, Quest Project No. 7797963, for a $20.00 nonrefundable fee. A hardcopy of the plans, specifications, and proposals may be obtained at the office of the City Engineer, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007 for a $35.00 nonrefundable fee. Only listed plan holders will be allowed to bid. Upon award of Contract, successful bidder will receive available AutoCAD files if requested.

A certified check or bidders bond made payable to the City of Albert Lea in an amount equal to 5% of the total amount bid must accompany each proposal, such amount to be forfeited to the City in the event the bidder fails to enter into a Contract if awarded the bid.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interests of the City.

Patrick Ian Rigg

City Manager

DATED: May 1, 2021

Albert Lea Tribune: May 1, 2021

BID BLAZING STAR