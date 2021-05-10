Break-ins reported, items taken and other reports
A shed was reported broken into at 2:12 p.m. Thursday at 26921 675th Ave., Alden. Tools were missing.
Power tools and miscellaneous items were reported taken at 4:14 p.m. Thursday from a building site on 675th Avenue in Alden.
A building was reported broken into at 9:01 a.m. Saturday at 208 S. Ermina Ave. Damage was reported and items were taken.
Police received a report at 4:07 p.m. Friday of an old elevator that was broken into near the intersection of South Ermina Avenue and West Main Street.
Thefts reported
A tailgate was reported stolen off a 2014 Dodge Ram truck at 16971 810th Ave. in Glenville.
Police received a report at 8:47 a.m. Saturday that a bumper had been taken off a vehicle and a license plate stolen at 77820 E. Main St.
A 9mm handgun was reported stolen at 10:57 a.m. Saturday at 2205 Margaretha Ave. The owner believed the gun was stolen a few months prior.
A shoplifter was reported at 2:21 p.m. Saturday at 2339 Leland Drive.
Catalytic converter taken
The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 11:16 a.m. Friday of a catalytic converter that was taken off a Ford F150 sometime overnight Thursday at 11994 765th Ave. in Glenville.
Police received a report at 3:11 p.m. Friday of passports that had been taken in November while a person stayed at 2306 E. Main St.
1 arrested on warrant
Deputies arrested Hayden Isaiah Stevens, 29, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 11:24 p.m. Friday near the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 and Oak Street in Emmons.
1 cited for illegal dumping
Police cited Aidan Connell Milliron, 18, for unlawful deposit of garbage after receiving a report at 11:43 p.m. Friday of illegal dumping that had occurred on May 4 at 28648 820th Ave. in Hollandale.
Vehicle stolen, recovered
A brown Cadillac Seville was reported stolen at 1:54 a.m. Saturday at 245 High St. in Emmons. It was recovered a few hours later in Winnebago County.
Exhaust cut on vehicle
Deputies received a report at 9:18 a.m. Sunday that someone had cut the exhaust on a vehicle near the intersection of Freeborn County Road 17 and 745th Avenue while the owner was hunting.
Vandalism, theft reported
Vandalism was reported at 8:05 a.m. Friday at 419 Adams Ave. Extension cords were taken.
Theft by fraud reported
Police received a report of theft by fraud at 1:34 p.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.
Damage reported to menu board
Damage was reported to an outside digital menu board at 2:23 p.m. Friday at 840 Happy Trails Lane.
Window damaged
A window was reported damaged at 4:25 p.m. Friday at 122 N. Eighth Ave.
1 arrested for suspected DUI
Police arrested Ramiro Valles, 29, for suspected driving under the influence after receiving a report of a vehicle that had hit a parked car at 1:43 a.m. Sunday on Southview Lane.
Hit-and-run crashes reported
Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 11:32 p.m. Friday at 520 Park Ave.
Police received a report at 12:11 a.m. Saturday of a black SUV that hat hit the building and then left at 101 S. Broadway.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Christina Renee Heidvogel, 30, on an Olmsted County warrant after a traffic stop at 6:55 p.m. Saturday at 904 James Ave. She was also cited for driving after revocation.
