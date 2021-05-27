Catalytic converter stolen and other reports

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday of a catalytic converter that was taken off a 2013 Hyundai Elantra at 80860 110th St., Glenville.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 8:56 a.m. Wednesday of possible theft by fraud at 1721 W. Main St.

Juvenile cited for tobacco device

A juvenile male was cited for possession of a tobacco device at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Juanita Ellena Talamantes, 34, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Frank Avenue and East Front Street.