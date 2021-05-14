Chamber announces plans for Third of July Parade

The Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce announced Friday the annual Third of July Parade will take place for the Fourth of July weekend as in years past.

This year’s theme will be “Happier Days Ahead” with Albert Lea native and “Happy Days” actress Marion Ross named as the grand marshal, Chamber Executive Director Shari Jenson said.

“We’re just so excited this is back on,” Jenson said, noting she has been told the portion of Bridge Avenue needed for the parade will be open for the event.

Lineup starts at 4:30 p.m. July 3, and the parade starts at 6 p.m.

Entities that would like to be a part of the parade, need to submit their applications to the chamber by June 15. Fees are $75 for chamber members, $125 for commercial nonmembers, $50 for nonprofits, $125 for politicians and free for emergency vehicles and veterans groups. After June 15, entities will be charged a $25 late fee.

Plans have not yet been announced for the Fourth of July fireworks.

On July 2, Ross will be present downtown outside the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center as a statue of her as Mrs. Cunningham from “Happy Days” is unveiled.