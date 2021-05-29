COMMISSION HEARING

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held electronically before the Freeborn County Planning Commission at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, June 7th, 2021, to consider the request by Frontier Communications for a conditional use permit to allow for the placement of Fiber Optics in the County Right-of-Way, within the “A Agricultural District”, in the following townships;

Alden, Carlston, Manchester, and Pickerel Lake Townships

This request would be initiated by the Planning Commission in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article VII, and Article VIII.

This hearing will be held using video-conferencing software authorized under Minn Stat. Section 13D.021, to minimize the risk of exposure to or potential spread of COVID-19. The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing, or contact the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office for a conference ID to participate in the meeting via phone. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Planning Commission by email at trevor.bordelon@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Trevor Bordelon

Planning and Zoning Administrator

Freeborn County Environmental Services

411 Broadway S. Albert Lea, MN 56007

507-377-5186