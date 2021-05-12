Freeborn County Communities Foundation accepting grant applications through end of May

The Freeborn County Communities Foundation was established in 2002 as a vehicle to give back to the community and to provide grants to qualified nonprofit entities that promote the social, cultural, health, civic, educational and environmental well-being of Freeborn County residents.

In 1992, Kenneth W. Olson created the Kenneth W. Olson Charitable Foundation to be administered by the St. Paul and Minnesota Foundations. Olson wanted a vehicle to give back to the community in which he lived and thrived as a successful businessman. The St. Paul and Minnesota Foundations has asked the Freeborn County Communities Foundation board to receive and review grant applications for recommendation with the oversight of the St. Paul and Minnesota Foundations’ Southern Minnesota Community Fund Specialist.

If you have a need for funding, please contact Leean Dulitz at fcommunityfoundation@gmail.com.

The Communities Foundation will receive grant applications for 2021 grants from its family of funds and the Kenneth W. Olson Charitable Foundation until May 31.