HEARING PRIZM

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held electronically before the Freeborn County Board of Adjustments at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 19th 2021, to consider a variance request by Prizm Painting and Finishing LLC allowing for a home occupation on an existing lot of record without a dwelling, on the following described property, owned by Prizm Painting & Finishing LLC.

Parcel ID 14.015.0011

25887 705th Avenue

Alden, MN 56009

This request would be initiated by the Board of Adjustments in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article XI.

This hearing will be held using video-conferencing software authorized under Minn. Stat. Section 13D.021, to minimize the risk of exposure to or potential spread of COVID-19. The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing, or contact the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office for a conference ID to participate in the meeting via phone. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Planning Commission by email at trevor.bordelon@co.freeborn.mn.us.

Trevor Bordelon

Planning and Zoning Administrator

Freeborn County Environmental Services

411Broadway S. Albert Lea, MN 56007

507-377-5186

Albert Lea Tribune: May 8, 2021