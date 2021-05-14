Henry Duane Wuerflein, age 85 of Ogilvie, MN, formerly of Clarks Grove MN, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Elim Home in Milaca, MN.

Henry was united in marriage to Judith (Schuyler) Wuerflein on June 6, 1965 in Albert Lea, MN. Together they raised their family on the family farm in Clarks Grove, MN. Henry loved farming and spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, George and Selma Wuerflein, son Bill Wuerflein and baby boy Wuerflein.

He is survived by his wife Judy; daughters, Marie (Marty) Graham Ogilvie and Becky (Curt) Stenzel New Richland; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Marlene (Dale) Peterson of Albert Lea, Vione ( Dave) Christensen of Sioux Falls, SD, and Dennis (Rita) Wuerflein of Minneapolis; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home in Mora with Pastor Dale Clifton officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com