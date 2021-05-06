House broken into and other reports

A house was reported broken into at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday at 17098 830th Ave., Glenville. A window was reported broken out in the basement, and miscellaneous items were taken.

1 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Jerome Jesus Duenes, 33, and Monica Lynn Ramirez, 39, for disorderly conduct at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday at 201 S. Central Ave. in Hollandale.

3 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Joshua Thomas Lee, 39, on a Goodhue County warrant at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Holly Marie Nelson, 38, on local warrants at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday at 1609 Margaretha Ave.

Police arrested Moises Carlos Chavez Lopez, 49, on a warrant at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday at 935 Jefferson Ave.

1 cited for marijuana

Police cited Tristan Noel Sather, 38, for possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of West Richway Drive and Lakeview Boulevard.

Fence damaged

A wire fence was reported damaged at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday at 21170 775th Ave.