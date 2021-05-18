Hy-Vee no longer requires vaccinated customers, employees to wear masks, unless locally mandated

The health and safety of Hy-Vee’s customers and employees have been the company’s top priority since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the grocer has consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations as guidance is provided. Given the CDC’s mask announcement on Friday, starting Tuesday Hy-Vee no longer is requiring fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings in its stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances, according to a press release.

Face coverings, however, continue to be strongly recommended for Hy-Vee customers who are not fully vaccinated and are still required by the company for employees who are not fully vaccinated.

Hy-Vee will continue to implement its extra safety and sanitization procedures that have been in place since COVID-19 first began. Hy-Vee will also maintain its plexiglas barriers all manned check stands, self-checkout stations, pharmacy counters, customer service counters and convenience store checkouts. In addition, social distancing signage will remain in place where lines tend to form (checkout lanes, deli/meat/bakery counters, etc.), and extra hand sanitizer/cart wipes will remain stationed throughout stores.

Several weeks ago, Hy-Vee announced that appointments are no longer required to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations. This enables people to walk in and receive their vaccine when it is most convenient for them. Hy-Vee will also continue its efforts to reach underserved populations, working with local organizations to plan more community COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout its eight-state region.