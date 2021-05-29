PUBLIC NOTICE

Shell Rock River Watershed Appointments

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners will accept letters of interest from individuals who would like to be appointed to the Shell Rock River Watershed Board of Managers. The appointment of two (2) Managers will all begin July 1, 2021, for a term ending June 30, 2024(3-year term). This position requires you be a resident of the Shell Rock River Watershed District. If you are interested in serving on the Shell Rock River Watershed Board of Managers you should send a letter of interest outlining your qualifications to:

Freeborn County Administration,

ATTN SHELLROCK MANAGER

PO Box 1147,

Albert Lea, MN 56007

The appointments are anticipated to be made at the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners regular meeting held on June 15, 2021 in the County Boardroom, second floor Historic 1887 Courthouse, Freeborn County Government Center. Letters of interest must be received in the office of the County Administrator no later than 4:30 p.m. June 3, 2021

If you have any additional questions contact the Shell Rock Watershed Administrator Andy Henschel at (507) 379-2964 or Freeborn County Administrator Thomas Jensen at (507) 377-5116.

Albert Lea Tribune: May 15 and 29, 2021

