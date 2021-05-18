Joan C. Sullivan

Joan Sullivan, 88, of Albert Lea, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at her home.

Joan was born April 9, 1933 in Aberdeen, SD, the daughter of James and Lily (Jones) Cogley. She graduated from Aberdeen High School, and then attended and graduated from Presentation School of Nursing. She became a registered nurse, a career which spanned 42 years, starting her employment at Community Hospital in Hettinger, ND, and then later working at St. Francis in La Crosse, WI.

On January 10, 1959 in La Crosse, WI, Joan married Patrick Sullivan, the love of her life. The young newlyweds moved to Albert Lea later that year where they raised a family of five children. She worked as a registered nurse for Naeve Hospital, Saint John’s Nursing Home, Fountain Lake Treatment Center, and Mayo Hospital Albert Lea.

Joan belonged to the Saint Theodore Rosary Society, Naeve Nurses Society, Study Parish Nurse Team, and was a 4-H and Cub Scout Leader. She volunteered at church helping with funerals and delivering communion. She led tours of Naeve Hospital for elementary school students. She enjoyed playing bridge, knitting, sewing, baking, and traveling to Ireland. Her family came first, and she especially enjoyed the yearly vacation at Round Bay on Third Crow Wing Lake.

Surviving Joan is her husband of 62 years, Pat; her sister, Rita Holzer; her children: Catherine, Maureen, Patrick, Jr. (Beth), Michael (Denniqua), and James (Chris Lynch); grandchildren: Jesse (Maddie Purcell), Jared (Kylie Ulrich), John, Siobhan, Thomas, Lily, and Michael.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her brother and sister-in-law, John and Enid Cogley; her sisters and brothers-in-law: Ann and Richard Russell, Ellen and Ward Hisman, and Dorothy and Carl Wendt; sister, Gertrude Rodrick; and brother-in-law, Jack Holzer.

Funeral services will take place at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church with Father Kurt Farrell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at St. Theodore’s Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice, Presentation College School of Nursing in Aberdeen, SD, or St. Theodore’s Catholic School.